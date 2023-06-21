Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Research on a Budget Strategies for Cost-Effective Data Collection | iPass, Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nokia Corporation, Ericsson

“Wi-Fi Hotspot Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location providing Internet access over wireless local area network (WLAN) through a router linked to a service provider. Wi-Fi hotspots are used by enterprises, network operators, and communication service providers for data transmission and delivery of applications over Wi-Fi. Moreover, increase in adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and advanced network infrastructure have driven the use of Wi-Fi hotspots for Internet connectivity. Furthermore, many portable devices, such as laptops and tablets, use Wi-Fi hotspots to access high-speed Internet services.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
The global Wi-Fi hotspot market is attributed to increase in use of cell phones and smart devices, growth in adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by hospitality, retail, and education sector, and adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by the network operators for data traffic offload. Further, introduction of mobile hotspots and the developing economies in Asia-Pacific and MEA is expected to offer growth opportunities for the market. However, meeting the bandwidth requirement of the applications, security issues, and other factors hinder the market growth for Wi-Fi hotspots.
Wi-Fi hotspot market is segmented based on offerings, end user, industry vertical, and region. Based on offerings, it is divided into component, software, and services. As per component, the market is classified into wireless hotspot gateways, wireless hotspot controllers, and mobile hotspot devices. Based on software, the market is analyzed across centralized hotspot management, Wi-Fi security software, Wi-Fi hotspot billing software, and cloud-based hotspot management. As per services, the Wi-Fi hotspot market is categorized into professional service, installation and integration services, consulting services, and managed services. As per end users, the market is segmented into communication service provider & network operators, enterprises, and government. Based on industry vertical, the global Wi-Fi hotspot market is studied across telecom and IT, financial services, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and Latin America.
KEY BENEFITS
In-depth analysis of the global Wi-Fi hotspot market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the Wi-Fi hotspot market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.
Detailed analysis of the key players in the global Wi-Fi hotspot market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.
The key players profiled in the report are as follows:
Aptilo Networks AB
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
iPass, Inc.
NETGEAR Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Ericsson
Wi-Fi Hotspot Market key SEGMENTS:
By Offerings
Component
Wireless Hotspot Gateways
Wireless Hotspot Controllers
Mobile Hotspot Devices
Software
Centralized Hotspot Management
Wi-Fi Security Software
Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software
Cloud-Based Hotspot Management
Services
Professional Service
Installation and Integration Services
Consulting Services
Managed Services
By End User
Communication Service Provider & Network Operators
Enterprises
Government
By Vertical
Telecom and IT
Financial Services
Education
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Retail
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
MEA
Latin America
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
