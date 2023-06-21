Passenger Security Equipment Market Importance of Market Segmentation How to Identify and Target Your Audience | Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, Smiths Group

“Passenger Security Equipment Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The Passenger Security Equipment Market report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries. For businesses and people interested in a certain industry or field, this research should be seen as a valuable source of information and guidance as it provides critical statistics on the global market status of the keyword manufacturers. The primary accomplishment of this research is to provide strategic insight to businesses in this sector.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Increase in terror attacks on public transport infrastructures drives the passenger security equipment market growth. Further, rise in demand of biometrics technologies for identity verification by the government also fuels the market growth. However, high installation cost is anticipated to hinder the passenger security equipment market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the global passenger security equipment market is categorized into baggage inspection system, explosive detection system, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention system, fire safety & detection system, people screening systems, and others. The people screening systems segment dominated the global passenger security equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend.
KEY PLAYERS
Honeywell International
Orbocomm
L-3 Communications
Kapsch
Siemens AG
Rapiscan Systems
Rockwell Collins
Safran Group
Raytheon Group
Smiths Group
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Anixter
Avigilon
Harris
HID Global
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
Airports
Train Stations
Bus Stations
Seaports
BY TYPE
Baggage Inspection System
Explosive Detection System
Video Surveillance
Intrusion Detection and Prevention System
Fire Safety & Detection System
People Screening Systems
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
