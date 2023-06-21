Passenger Security Equipment Market Importance of Market Segmentation How to Identify and Target Your Audience | Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, Smiths Group

“Passenger Security Equipment Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Increase in terror attacks on public transport infrastructures drives the passenger security equipment market growth. Further, rise in demand of biometrics technologies for identity verification by the government also fuels the market growth. However, high installation cost is anticipated to hinder the passenger security equipment market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global passenger security equipment market is categorized into baggage inspection system, explosive detection system, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention system, fire safety & detection system, people screening systems, and others. The people screening systems segment dominated the global passenger security equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend.

KEY PLAYERS

Honeywell International

Orbocomm

L-3 Communications

Kapsch

Siemens AG

Rapiscan Systems

Rockwell Collins

Safran Group

Raytheon Group

Smiths Group

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Anixter

Avigilon

Harris

HID Global

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Airports

Train Stations

Bus Stations

Seaports

BY TYPE

Baggage Inspection System

Explosive Detection System

Video Surveillance

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

Fire Safety & Detection System

People Screening Systems

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

