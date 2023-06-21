Digital Map Market Power of Focus Groups Techniques for Effective Qualitative Research | TomTom International BV, MiTAC International Corporation, ARC Aerial Imaging Limited

“Digital Map Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

The digital map also called as cartography is an electronic map, which operates based on a combination of graphic elements assigned to it in the form of electronic information. Digital mapping is a process of collection and compilation of data to form a virtual image. The compiled data is used to produce digital maps that exactly represent a particular geographical area or feature, including major rivers, roads, and important landmarks such as hospitals, airports, and others. Digital mapping technology can also be used to calculate the distance between different places.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31103

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Increase in the usage of 3D platforms & advanced technologies for surveying and making digital maps drives the growth of the global digital map market. However, increase in adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps, stringent regulations, and legal challenges restrict the growth of the market. Increase in adoption of real-time digital maps offers a strong opportunity for the digital map. The global digital map market is segmented on the basis of usage, functionality, and region. Usage covered in this study includes indoor and outdoor applications. By indoor applications, the market is classified into airports, malls, and departmental stores. By outdoor applications, the market is divided into automotive navigation, mobile & the internet, public sector agencies, and enterprises. Based on the functionality, the market categorized into computerized, scientific, and GPS navigation.

By region, the digital map market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the use of geospatial information fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in use of smartphones further propel the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31103

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the digital map market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Apple Inc.

Google Inc

HERE

Micello, Inc.

TomTom International BV

MiTAC International Corporation

ARC Aerial Imaging Limited

Esri

Nearmap Ltd.

MAPQUEST

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Usage

Indoor applications

Airports

Malls

Departmental Stores

Outdoor Applications

Automotive Navigation

Mobile & The Internet

Public Sector Agencies

Enterprises

By Functionality

Computerized

Scientific

GPS Navigation

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31103

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa