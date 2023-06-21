Insulin Pen Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Insulin Pen. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 12 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices

Insulin Pen Users Insights

China is the leading consumers of insulin pen where $ of the diabetic population prefer insulin pen. India and Germany have shown its potential to become 2nd and 3rd popular insulin pen users. United States is the fourth leading consumers of insulin pen. Japan and Brazil hold the fifth and sixth leading consumers of insulin pen.

In terms of reusable insulin pen users, China gained its top position as the biggest overall consumer of reusable insulin pen. India and Germany grabbed the #2 and #3 position with $ and $ share in 2016 and is likely to maintain its position till the forecast period.

In terms of prefilled insulin pen users, China is the top prefilled insulin pen consumer, followed by United States and Japan, a trio leading a prefilled insulin pen users share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period

Insulin Pen Market Insights

United States is expected to lead the insulin pen market with a total market share of over 20% by 2022. China and Japan held the #2 and #3 largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

In terms of Reusable Insulin Pen Market, China and Germany will lead the reusable insulin pen market with more than combined 75% market share by 2022.

In terms of Prefilled Insulin Pen Market, United States accounted for the largest share of the insulin pen market in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany. United States is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The research report titled “Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the Insulin Pen Market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into insulin pen users with more focused–on reusable and prefilled insulin pen users. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Insulin Pen Market has been detailed in the report. The insulin pen market is further segment into reusable and prefilled insulin pen market. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Insulin Pen Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pen Market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford, Ypsomed, Biocon Ltd. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the Insulin Pen Market.

All the Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report Have Studied from 8 Viewpoints

1. Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

2. Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

3. Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

4. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

5. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

6. Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

7. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

8. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report are as follows

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Germany

7. Japan

8. China

9. India

10. Brazil

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows

1. Novo Nordisk

2. Eli Lilly

3. Sanofi

4. Owen Mumford

5. Ypsomed

6. Biocon Ltd.

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

