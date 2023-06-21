Epilepsy Drugs Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | UCB, EISAI, Lundbeck

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Epilepsy Drugs Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Epilepsy Drugs . The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Epilepsy Drugs Market is likely to reach nearly USD 5.5 Billion by the year end of 2021.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of neurological disorders, growing disease awareness, introduction of novel antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), strong government support and initiatives. Moreover, increasing R&D investment and launch of extended-release formulations are further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of patented drugs, concerns over decreasing healthcare costs as part of government austerity measures, particularly in Europe and low accessibility to antiepileptic drugs in low and middle income countries, are likely to restrict the market growth.

Vimpat is the undisputed leading drug of Global Epilepsy Drugs Market. It has a market share of nearly 22% in 2016 and is expected that Vimpat will gain its momentum till the forecasting period. Keppra was the second highest market share taker with more than 19% share in 2016 but the prospect of this drug will change due to the patent expiration in 2018 and its share decline to $ by 2021. It is expected that Lamictal will be second leading drug with nearly $ share by 2021. Onfi hold the third highest share of the Epilepsy Drugs market, being followed by Depakine by the year end of 2021.

The research report titled “Epilepsy Drugs Market: Global Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2021” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the Global Epilepsy Drug Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of Epilepsy Drugs sales value and demand in the Global Market.

Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Epilepsy Drugs Market has been detailed in the report. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Global Epilpesy Drugs Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Epilepsy Drugs Market such as UCB, EISAI, Pfizer, Sanofi and Lundbeck. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview and latest development and trends in the Epilepsy Drugs Market

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Worldwide Epilepsy Drugs Market Analysis (2013 – 2021)

• Worldwide Epilepsy Drugs Market Share (2013 – 2021)

• Worldwide Epilepsy Drugs Brand Market Performance (2013 – 2021)

• Epilepsy Drugs Market – Major Deal Types

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Epilepsy Drugs Market

Key Epilepsy Drugs Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. Vimpat(Lacosamide)

2. Keppra(Levetiracetam)

3. Briviact(Brivaracetam)

4. Lamictal(Lamotrigine)

5. Neurontin (Gabapentin)

6. Depakine (Sodium Valproate)

7. Sabril (Vigabatrin)

8. Onfi(Clobazam)

9. Fycompa(Perampanel)

10. Inovelon/Banzel(Rufinamide)

11. Zonegran (Zonisamide)

12. Zebinix (Eslicarbazepine Acetate)

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. UCB

2. EISAI

3. Pfizer

4. Sanofi

5. Lundbeck

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

