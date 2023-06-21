United States Insulin Pump Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Medtronic, Roche

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global United States Insulin Pump Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the United States Insulin Pump. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

United States Insulin Pump Market is likely to reach USD 4 Billion by the year end of 2022.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes, improved glucose control and flexible, lifestyle-compatible treatment options and technological advancement in insulin pump devices. However, high cost of the insulin pumps is hampering the growth of this market.

The research report titled “United States Insulin Pump Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States Insulin Pump Market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population.

It provides essential insights into insulin pump users with more focused on type 1 and type 2 diabetes insulin pump users. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Insulin Pump Market has been detailed in the report. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and preferred insulin pump brand by the patients. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pump Market such as Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Roche, Animas Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of the Insulin Pump and Diabetes Market from 2011 to 2022.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

• United States Insulin Pump Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• United States Insulin Pump Preferred Brand – By Product

• United States Insulin Pump Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System

• United States Insulin Pump Market – Major Deal Types

• Insulin Pump Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Insulet Corporation

• Medtronic

• Roche

• Animas Corporation

• Tandem Diabetes Care

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

