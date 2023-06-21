Taiwan KMT presidential candidate in contact with Terry Gou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Wednesday (June 21) he had been in contact with Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and thanked him for offering his support for the party’s legislative candidates.

Hou has been slipping in opinion polls, falling not only behind Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), but also behind Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). The KMT picked Hou last month because it saw him as the candidate most likely to win the Jan. 13, 2024 elections.

However, critics within the party have blamed the New Taipei City mayor’s slide in public opinion polls to his failure to mend fences with Gou, per CNA. Hou addressed the criticism Wednesday by telling reporters he had contacted the tycoon several times.

During the conversations, he had thanked Gou for his assistance to KMT legislative candidates, Hou said. All 113 seats at the Legislative Yuan will be up for election on the same day as the presidential poll.

Gou reportedly planned to set up a think tank specifically to help the KMT candidates, CNA reported. Hou emphasized that he and the tycoon shared the same goals and the same ideals.

The presidential candidate did not comment on the possibility that he might soon meet Gou to discuss the campaign. When the Foxconn founder failed to secure the KMT nomination, there was speculation about him trying to join Ko’s campaign.

