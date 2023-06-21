Taiwan envoy to Thailand resigns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), has resigned less than a year after taking office, the Presidential Office said Wednesday (June 21).

Chuang, a former legislator and Cabinet spokesperson, was appointed last year after the departure for health reasons of his predecessor, Lee Ying-yuan (李應元). The former lawmaker and Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister left Bangkok in August 2021, and passed away three months later. Chuang was appointed in June 2022, and arrived in Thailand on July 31 to take over.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday it had approved Chuang’s resignation application, but did not mention a motive. CNA reported the diplomat might have tendered his surprise resignation due to family reasons.