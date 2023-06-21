Alexa
Taiwan envoy to Thailand resigns

Chuang Suo-hang arrived in Bangkok in July 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/21 19:51
Taiwan's representative in Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang. (Archived CSIS video capture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), has resigned less than a year after taking office, the Presidential Office said Wednesday (June 21).

Chuang, a former legislator and Cabinet spokesperson, was appointed last year after the departure for health reasons of his predecessor, Lee Ying-yuan (李應元). The former lawmaker and Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister left Bangkok in August 2021, and passed away three months later. Chuang was appointed in June 2022, and arrived in Thailand on July 31 to take over.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday it had approved Chuang’s resignation application, but did not mention a motive. CNA reported the diplomat might have tendered his surprise resignation due to family reasons.
Taiwan-Thailand
Taiwan-Thailand relations
Chuang Suo-hang
Taiwan envoy
Taiwan envoy to Thailand
Presidential Office
Lee Ying-yuan

