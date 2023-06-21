Victor Wembanyama: The 'alien' about to land in the NBA

A 19-year-old "alien" will soon land in the NBA, the basketball league regarded as the world's best.

Frenchman Victor Wembanyama may be one of the most highly-regarded newcomers to the NBA in decades. When the league's "draft" of new talent takes place on Thursday in New York, Wembanyama is expected to be the first player selected, even above the top players from the American college system and from the NBA's development league.

TheSan Antonio Spurs were awarded the first pick in this year's draft after winning the NBA "lottery" that determines the order of team choices in the first and subsequent rounds. The Texas club is widely expected to choose Wembanyama.

Wembanyama grew up in the tranquil Paris suburb of Le Chesnay. The "alien" moniker was first offered by none other than basketball superstar LeBron James, who saw the 2.20 meters Wembanyama play test games in Las Vegas. "I've never seen anyone so tall move so fluidly and elegantly on the court," James said in an interview with Sports Illustrated magazine. Many experts already see Wembanyama as the NBA legend's legitimate successor.

In the best of hands with Popovic

German national player Dennis Schröder, who like James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, is enthusiastic about the young Frenchman. "He's unique. He has the size, the skills. He can dribble. He can throw. In the end, we've never seen anyone like that before."





Despite his height, and his incredible wingspan of 2.36 meters, Wembanyama is extremely flexible and agile. Apart from experience and physical robustness, he appears to be a complete player.

If the NBA draft goes as expected, he will be in good hands in San Antonio. Head coach Gregg Popovich is one of the best and most experienced NBA coaches. He has been coaching the Spurs since 1996, and has shaped superstar players like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. He has won the NBA title five times with the Spurs.

And nothing fazes the 74-year-old, not even the hype surrounding Wembanyama. The player himself also seems keen to stay composed. "It's a great honor to have so many speak of me in such high terms. But nothing has changed for me. I haven't achieved anything yet," Wembanyama said.

Wembanyama: "Wants to exceed expectations"

At 16, Wembanyama made his professional debut with top-tier French club Nanterre 92 outside of Paris. In his first year, he was named the best young player in the league. Most recently, he has played for Metropolitans 92 in Boulougne. .

But now he is leaving the tranquility of the French league for life in the ever-present spotlight of the NBA. There he wants to present offer his best side from day one. "I need to make my skills more variable so people don't get bored. I want to exceed expectations," said Wembanyama, the new "alien" in the US.

This article was adapted from German