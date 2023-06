The National Portrait Gallery marks its reopening on June 22 after renovation with an exhibition of more than 250 photos from Paul McCartney's persona... The National Portrait Gallery marks its reopening on June 22 after renovation with an exhibition of more than 250 photos from Paul McCartney's personal archive. "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963- 64: Eyes of the Storm" runs from June 28 to October 1, 2023 and shows photos McCartney took between November 1963 and February 1964.