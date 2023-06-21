United States Breast Cancer Screening Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues | Siemen Healthineers, Hologic

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global United States Breast Cancer Screening Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the United States Breast Cancer Screening. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

United States Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.8 Billion by 2022.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Long–term Growth Projection:

• Mammography grasp the dominant share in the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

• Breast MRI Screening market is likely to reach more than US$ 350 Million by 2022

• Number of mammograpy screening population in United States will increase to more than 50 Million by 2022

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in breast imaging technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.

“United States Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis: By Type, Share, Cases, Clinical Trials Insight, Reimbursement, Competitive Strategies and Forecast, 2017 – 2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the breast cancer invasive, in situ and men cases and added breast cancer death figures of both men and women in United States. Furthermore, the report also covered mammography screening population from 2010 to 2022.

Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. The breast cancer screening market is segmented based on its product types: Mammography, Breast MRI and Breast Ultrasound.

Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound such as Hologic, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, marketed products and latest development and trends

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)

• United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)

• United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)

• Market Overview: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

• Market Share: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

• By Types (Mammography, Breast MRI & Breast Ultrasound): Market Size & Analysis (2010 – 2022)

• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening

• Breast Cancer Screening Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

• Key Manufacturers Analysis

Major Breast Cancer Screening Analyzed Under This Report Are:

• Mammography

• Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI)

• Breast Ultrasound

Major Companies Covered in This Report:

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Siemen Healthineers

• Philips Healthcare

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

