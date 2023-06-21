High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Destiny | EDAP TMS, Haifu Medical

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Competitive Landscape To 2022” report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry entered by the world leading healthcare companies.

The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analysed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the HIFU System Industry. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product portfolios, growth strategies, financial revenue and recent development & trends.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Profound Medical Corporation acquired Royal Philips Sonalleve MR-HIFU Business

• Europe has the highest number of HIFU Research Sites

• There are more than 100 HIFU Pre–Clinical Research Sites in the world

• EDAP TMS will generate more than US$ $ Million HIFU revenue by 2022

• EDAP TMS partners with Vituro Health

• SonaCare Medical granted FDA regulatory clearance for updated HIFU Prostate Tissue Ablation Device

• Insightec HIFU revenue is likely to reach more than USD $ Million by 2022

• Siemens and Insightec sign agreement to expand access to exablate neuro technology

• Theraclion HIFU revenue is likely to increase more than US$ $ Million by 2022

• Theraclion announces first patients treated in US pivotal multicentre FDA study

• Eye Tech Care announced USD 25 Million funding and partnership agreement with Everpine Capital

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) System Company Analysis – 23 Companies Covered

1) EDAP TMS

2) Sonacare Medical

3) Haifu Medical

4) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

5) Insightec

6) Theraclion

7) Alpinion Medical Systems

8) FUS Instruments

9) Image Guided Therapy

10) Medsonic Ltd

11) Promedica Bioelectronics

12) Sumo Corporation Ltd

13) Mirabilis Medica

14) Eye Tech Care

15) Profound Medical Corp

16) Shenzhen Wikkon

17) Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co., Ltd

18) Verasonics

19) EpiSonica

20) Car Thera

21) Histosonics, Inc

22) Navifus

23) Toosonix

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

