United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Illumina, Natera

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market is likely to reach nearly USD 1 Billion by the year end of 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4364

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rapid penetration of high and average risk NIPT test, high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), launch of new and advanced NIPT products. With increased patient access to NIPT test, United States NIPT test market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years.

The research report titled “United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2023” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States NIPT Test Market. The study provides an in–depth analysis of the actual and potential NIPT test market.

The report provides a decisive view on the NIPT Test volume and market in United States. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States NIPT Test Market. Additionally, the report includes insights into the NIPT implementation in the high-income countries.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4364

Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States NIPT Test Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development and trends of the NIPT Test Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States High Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States High Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States NIPT Test Market – Reimbursement & Regulation System

• NIPT Test Implementation in High–Income Countries

• United States NIPT Test Market – Comparative Test Analysis

• United States NIPT Test Market – Major Deal Types

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp)

• Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

• Illumina

• Natera

• Quest Diagnostics

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4364

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4364

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com