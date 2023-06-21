Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Growth, Opportunity and Future Outlook 2023-2031

The “Diagnostic Imaging Services Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global diagnostic imaging services market size was US$ 811.20 million in 2021. The global diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow to US$ 1161.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1543

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 affected the diagnostic imaging services market negatively. The negative impact of the pandemic is majorly attributable to the fact that hospitals and imaging centers cut down the number of imaging procedures being performed. This decline led to a potential drop in the market’s revenue.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow due to the growing number of industry players pouring funding into research and development. Governments are also investing highly in the healthcare sector. For instance, the government of the UK announced financial support for the National Health Service (NHS) in November 2021. The government announced to invest $334.6 million with the aim to digitize diagnostic testing care. Therefore, such investments are expected to open doors of opportunities for the diagnostic imaging services market.

New launches and growing efforts of industry players in the bid to increase digitization will contribute to the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market. For instance, Truepill pulled the veil off its diagnostic testing service in May 2021. This initiative falls under the company’s goal to deliver 80% of healthcare digitally in the coming years. Therefore, it will potentially boost the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The global diagnostic imaging services market is expected to record the highest growth in North America due to expanding geriatric population and rising knowledge among patients about the significance of laboratory tests. Further, the growing cases, accompanied by the increasing financial support and testing from the government and private organizations, will contribute to the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market during the analysis period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1543

Chronic diseases are recording a tremendous hike in the region. Cancer, cardiovascular disease, and obesity are the major causes of death and disabilities in the United States. Additionally, nearly US$ 3.8 quadrillion is spent on healthcare care every year. As a result, the growing demand for better treatment with effective management will fuel the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow at an excellent growth rate due to the advancing health infrastructure and rising investments in medical testing.

Competitors in the Market

• Alliance Medical Inc

• Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

• Dignity Health Incorporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Global Diagnostics Corp.

• Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd

• InHealth Group

• Medica Group

• Novant Health Group

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

• RadNet, Inc

• Sonic Healthcare Corporation

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Other Prominent Players

Enquire before purchasing this report–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1543

Market Segmentation

The global diagnostic imaging services market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, End-Use, and Region.

By Application

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Cardiovascular

• Oncology

• Ultrasound

• Obstetrics & Gynecology

• Other Applications

By Type

• X-ray imaging

• Ultrasound

• Magnetic resource imaging (MRI)

• Computed tomography

• Nuclear imaging

• Mammography

By End-Use

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Point-of-care Testing

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Research and Academia

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1543

By Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

❯❯❯❯To purchase this premium report click here

Frequently Asked Questions: –

What form of belongings and techniques do you use?

We use files from the demand and furnish aspect and paid databases.

Our report mentions all the sources and techniques used to accumulate files and information.

Do you provide after-sales support?

Yes, we will furnish a quantity of hours of analyst assist to get to the bottom of your problem.

Please contact our profits marketing consultant and will time desk a meeting with our analyst.

Do you promote a specific area of the report?

Yes, we grant precise sections of the report.

Please contact our profits representative.

What if the file I want is no longer listed in the document repository?

The Stratagem Market Insights encompass a database of opinions on a wide variety of industries, on the other hand no longer all opinions are listed on the website.

Please contact our profits crew in accordance to your requirements.

What choices can I use before than shopping for the report?

We furnish consumers with centered and particular objective-based research.

You can contact an analyst for a product overview to get an opinion.

You can use your personalized requirements and we will grant you with the high-quality features.

Are you now not successful to find out what exactly you are looking for?

The scope can additionally no longer be covered.

If it is notably based totally on your special neighborhood of interest, we can customize your requirements and consist of them into the search for framework at any time, and supply you with customized evaluations in accordance to your authentic situation.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1543

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Enterprise Performance Management Market

Digital Pharmacy Market

Banana Flour Market

Liquid Crystal Polymer Films and Laminates Market

Topical Drug Delivery Market

Oral Care Market

Medical Carts Market

IoT Solutions and Services Market

Ammunition Market

EVTOL Aircraft Market