Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Analysis by Industry Trends and Growth Factors 2023 to 2031

The “Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
The global automated liquid handling technologies market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global automated liquid handling technologies market is expected to grow to US$ 3.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the automated liquid handling technologies market, owing to the rising cases of infection and the rising need to safely prepare and collect samples without compromising accuracy. Therefore, it drove the demand for automated liquid handling technologies from laboratories to carry out various tests with multiple methods.
Growing technological advancements and R&D activities have potentially contributed to the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market. Further, the benefits of automated liquid handling technologies over traditional technologies, such as high efficiency and advanced safety, increased the demand for automated liquid handling technologies.
Factors Influencing the Market
The automated liquid handling technologies market is expected to grow during the study period due to the rapidly growing efforts aimed at the development of an effective vaccine for COVID-19 treatment, combined with the rising investments by government bodies. Further, the demand to manage samples of different viscosities is high in laboratories, which presents potential prospects for the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market. Rising awareness related to the benefits of ALH, such as contactless handling without contamination, flexibility, and customizability, will also fuel the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market.
The demand for customizable drug discovery is growing, majorly due to cost-efficiency and the rising prevalence of diseases. Therefore, it will boost the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market.
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to be the largest market for automatic liquid handling technologies. It is owing to the rising initiatives taken by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising demand for research and development and the huge presence of trained professionals in the automatic liquid handling sector will drive the automated liquid handling technologies market forward during the analysis period.
The Asia-Pacific automated liquid handling technologies are expected to be the potential market for automated liquid handling technologies due to the rising awareness about the benefits related to ALH. Further, rising investments in the infrastructure development of the healthcare sector, combined with the growing cases of chronic diseases, will accelerate the growth of the Asia-Pacific automated liquid handling technologies market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Agilent Technologies
Analytik Jena AG
Aurora Biomed, Inc.
Autogen, Inc.
Biotek Instruments, Inc
Corning Incorporated
Danaher, Eppendorf AG
Formulatrix
Gilson, Inc.
Hamliton Company
Hudson Robotics
Labcyte Inc.
Lonza
Mettler Toledo
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Qiagen
Tecan Trading AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global automated liquid handling technologies market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.
By Product
Automated Workstations
By Assembly
o Standalone workstations
o Integrated workstations
By Type
o Multipurpose workstation
o Pipetting workstation
o Specialized Liquid Handler
o Workstation Module
Reagents & consumables
o Reagents
o Accessories
By Application
Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research
Cancer & Genomic Research
Bioprocessing
By End-Use
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organization
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.
