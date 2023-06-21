Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Analysis by Industry Trends and Growth Factors 2023 to 2031

The “Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global automated liquid handling technologies market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global automated liquid handling technologies market is expected to grow to US$ 3.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the automated liquid handling technologies market, owing to the rising cases of infection and the rising need to safely prepare and collect samples without compromising accuracy. Therefore, it drove the demand for automated liquid handling technologies from laboratories to carry out various tests with multiple methods.

Growing technological advancements and R&D activities have potentially contributed to the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market. Further, the benefits of automated liquid handling technologies over traditional technologies, such as high efficiency and advanced safety, increased the demand for automated liquid handling technologies.

Factors Influencing the Market

The automated liquid handling technologies market is expected to grow during the study period due to the rapidly growing efforts aimed at the development of an effective vaccine for COVID-19 treatment, combined with the rising investments by government bodies. Further, the demand to manage samples of different viscosities is high in laboratories, which presents potential prospects for the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market. Rising awareness related to the benefits of ALH, such as contactless handling without contamination, flexibility, and customizability, will also fuel the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market.

The demand for customizable drug discovery is growing, majorly due to cost-efficiency and the rising prevalence of diseases. Therefore, it will boost the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the largest market for automatic liquid handling technologies. It is owing to the rising initiatives taken by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising demand for research and development and the huge presence of trained professionals in the automatic liquid handling sector will drive the automated liquid handling technologies market forward during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific automated liquid handling technologies are expected to be the potential market for automated liquid handling technologies due to the rising awareness about the benefits related to ALH. Further, rising investments in the infrastructure development of the healthcare sector, combined with the growing cases of chronic diseases, will accelerate the growth of the Asia-Pacific automated liquid handling technologies market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Agilent Technologies

Analytik Jena AG

Aurora Biomed, Inc.

Autogen, Inc.

Biotek Instruments, Inc

Corning Incorporated

Danaher, Eppendorf AG

Formulatrix

Gilson, Inc.

Hamliton Company

Hudson Robotics

Labcyte Inc.

Lonza

Mettler Toledo

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automated liquid handling technologies market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product

Automated Workstations

By Assembly

o Standalone workstations

o Integrated workstations

By Type

o Multipurpose workstation

o Pipetting workstation

o Specialized Liquid Handler

o Workstation Module

Reagents & consumables

o Reagents

o Accessories

By Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing

By End-Use

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

