Taiwanese actor Nono Chen to quit showbiz after sexual harassment claims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actor Nono Chen (陳宣裕) said Wednesday (June 21) he is leaving the entertainment industry after an internet celebrity and several other women accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

Internet celebrity Anisa (小紅老師) held a press conference Wednesday morning and alleged that Chen sexually harassed her in a car. She said she received direct messages from nearly 20 other women who said they also suffered sexual harassment or assault by Chen.

Anisa posted on Facebook Tuesday that Chen forced her to kiss him, touched her thighs, groped her breasts and did other non-consensual actions. Chen denied the accusations via his agent by saying, "I have no impression of this person or this matter! I'm willing to admit it if I did something wrong, but how do I respond to things I don’t remember," UDN reported.

Anisa said at the press conference that after she revealed her personal experience, she received direct messages from nearly 20 other women claiming to have similar experiences, including program staff and interns.

Anisa said that the most serious of these was a woman who alleges she was dragged by Chen to a bathroom and raped. In addition, a 15-year-old girl alleged that Chen had rubbed his genitals on her.

Anisa said the victims had screenshots of private messages from Chen, audio files and other evidence. They charged that Chen's sexual harassment began in 2013, and he would target women who seemed unlikely to reveal what had occurred.

When confronted about previous incidents, Chen claimed they could not produce any evidence and refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing. Anisa said the victims were not seeking compensation from Chen, but wanted an apology.

Anisa said Chen had responded to all the previous accusations by claiming that he had "forgotten." She said it must all be a "trivial day in life for him, that's why he has no memory of them occurring, but it will be a lifelong scar for the victims."

"People should not think that women bring on harassment by wearing revealing clothing."

Chen responded by posting on Facebook Wednesday afternoon: "I will immediately stop working in the performing arts and will sincerely and deeply reflect on myself."