Taipei Metro app now available in four languages

App makes it easier to travel in Taipei, connects with information on Taiwan’s transportation networks

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/21 17:23
Taipei Metro app now available in four languages. (TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mobile app for the Taipei MRT can now be accessed in four languages－Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean — to better cater to the needs of international visitors.

The application, "Taipei Metro Go," features route maps, schedules, introductions of stations including nearby tourist attractions and YouBike availability, plus bus transfer information. Users can sign up for notifications for emergencies.

The app also boasts preferential offers, raffles, and where to buy travel passes for Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung. What’s more, users can find not only information on Taipei Metro’s affiliate facilities such as the Maokong Gondola, but also other MRT networks across Taiwan.

The metro service has made an effort to create an environment friendly to international visitors. Earlier this month, it added Korean to its station announcement broadcasts following the introduction of Japanese.

Taipei Metro recorded a daily ridership of over 1.95 million on average in May.

Visit the website of the Taiwan Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) for more information. Where to download: iOS, Android

