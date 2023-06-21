Alexa
Taiwan Army Aviation unit performs hot refueling, arming exercise

Ground crew tend to Apache and Kiowa helicopters in daytime, nighttime drills

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/21 17:22
Ground crew from Army Aviation Training Command carry out hot refueling and rearming of Apache helicopter. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army Aviation Training Command, an assigned unit of the Aviation and Special Forces Command, recently conducted exercises at its base in Tainan’s Guiren District.

The drill involved daytime and nighttime hot refueling and arming of Apache and Kiowa helicopters, Military News Agency reported. After the helicopters landed without shutting down their engines, ground crew members swiftly refueled the helicopters with a fuel tanker and rearmed the helicopters with 2.75-inch rockets, demonstrating the combat capabilities of the Aviation and Special Forces Command.

The exercise incorporated realistic scenarios to simulate battlefield conditions in order to hone soldiers’ skills and enhance coordination and cooperation between air and ground crews.

The drill comes as China has increased military activities in the region. Beijing has sent 223 military aircraft and 102 naval ships near Taiwan so far this month.

On Wednesday (June 21), the Ministry of National Defense detected China's Shandong aircraft carrier southwest of Taiwan. The ministry said it used joint intelligence and surveillance and reconnaissance to assess the situation and also dispatched assets to monitor the carrier group's movements in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan Army
Army Aviation Training Command
Apache
Kiowa
Taiwan defense

