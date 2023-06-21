Taiwan singer Aaron Yan interrupts alleged victim's press conference, apologizes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singer Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) apologized to a TikToker who accused him of forcing him to make sex tapes when he was 16 at a press conference on Wednesday (June 21).

The TikToker, Raku, said Yan filmed an intimate video of them without his consent in 2018. He said he was threatened by Yan and had to suspend his studies.

In an Instagram post uploaded at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Raku named the man in the sex tapes leaked as Yan, and said they were filmed by a third party. Raku wrote that he was forced to suspend his studies and that he has "conversation records and evidence" to prove that Yan threatened to send gangsters to deal with him if he revealed details of the making of the tapes.



Raku speaks at press conference. (CNA photo)

Yan responded on Facebook that he was not proud of his past self and had sought help for his issues. He said he did not release the footage and it was accessed when he had his phone repaired.

Yan surprised Raku by appearing at his press conference and bowing to apologize. He said he did not secretly film him or do anything against his will.

Yan stepped in front of the table where Raku was seated, bowed deeply, and said: "I want to solemnly say sorry to you here for making you suffer things that you should not have to bear in life."



Yan apologizes to Raku. (CNA photo)

Yan added Raku could contact him directly, before quickly leaving the room. When members of the media caught up with Yan, he said with tears in his eyes, "I absolutely did not secretly film him," and, "I did not do anything against anyone's will," reported CNA.

Raku was emotional and paused the press conference. He said he met Yan in 2017 and trusted him, but Yan violated his trust and forced him to perform sexual acts, in 2018.

Yan apologizes to Raku. (CNA photo)

As for the nonconsensual filming of the intimate acts, Raku said it occurred at Yan's home in Taipei's Tianmu neighborhood. Raku said that when he saw a third party pick up a mobile phone to film, he firmly said "no" to Yan, and the other person promised not to record anything.

However, on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival in 2018, Raku said that he received private messages from people who saw his private videos.

Yan speaks to media after apologizing to Raku. (CNA photo)

Raku asked Yan to explain what he had investigated about the leaked videos in the past five years. He said it was illegal to film minors and couples should respect each other's bodies. He said he was discussing with his attorney whether to sue Yan.

"Did you leak the video? No matter what, it is illegal to shoot intimate videos of minors. This is unchanged. Don't confuse the public."