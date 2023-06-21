Energy Logistics Market Analysis 2023, Outstanding Business Growth and Regional Outlook by 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Energy Logistics. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Energy Logistics study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Energy Logistics.

The global energy logistics market revenue was around US$ 352.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,384.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Logistics is generally understood to be the process of organizing and transferring resources, such as tools, food, inventories, liquids, people, and materials from one location to the storage of the desired area. It involves managing the flow of commodities from one point of origin to the site of consumption to satisfy customers’ needs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increase in trade-related agreements, an increase in tech-driven energy logistics services, a rise in the adoption of IoT-enabled linked devices, and a rise in wind energy production capacities. Such, these factors propel the market growth.

The advent of last-mile deliveries, combined with logistics automation, increased productivity, and increased worker safety, opened up new prospects for the major players in the market.

The rise in the usage of oil and gas transportation is the trend in the market.

Inadequate infrastructure, greater logistics costs, and a lack of manufacturer control over logistics services may restrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, several businesses have ceased operations and are waiting for better market circumstances. During crisis, varies between the air, freight, and maritime sectors, they all have an impact on crucial supply chains in the logistics and transportation business. Additionally. Logistics companies support trade & commerce and assist companies in getting their products to clients as an essential component of value chains both domestically and beyond international borders.

Regional Insights

LAMEA is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the need for economic growth, transport services, higher client demand spurred by e-commerce, and an increase in the number of new start-ups.

However, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue share. This is due to the simple use of outsourced logistics services and the significant government support provided for the expansion of the infrastructure in this region. Increased local and international import and export trade, which is expected to continue in the near future. Thus, these factors boost the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global energy logistics market are:

DSV

Logistics Plus Inc

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Phoenix Freight Systems

BYD

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Beijing Automotive Co., Ltd

DB Schenker Logistics

Geodis

Apollo Energy Automobile Industry

C.H. Robinson

Rhenus Group

A.P. Moller ? Maersk

MGF

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd

Deutsche Post DHL

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global energy logistics market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, Mode of Transport, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Power Generation

Energy Mining

Segmentation based on End-User

Government Sector

Private Sector

Segmentation based on Mode of Transport

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Waterways

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

