Emission Monitoring System Market Research Analysis and Huge Growth: 2023, Regional Demand and New Challenges by 2031

The global emission monitoring system market revenue was around US$ 4.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

An emission monitoring system keeps track of the restrictions that are set for combustion systems using volume flow measuring tools and gas & dust analyzers. These analyzers, which are frequently integrated as a system solution, transmit measured values to data-collecting systems, which then standardize, classify, and archive these data per legal standards.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increase in the number of coal-fired power plants and a rise in the demand for energy production. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Increase in investments made by various regulatory agencies aimed at reducing environmental pollution and rising public awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution. Such factors propel the market growth.

New developments in the construction of coal-fired power plants in developing countries are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Growing emphasis on clean energy is anticipated to impede market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market. Lockdowns have been implemented and prolonged in numerous nations, which has led to the closure of manufacturing and industrial facilities worldwide due to the economic crisis and a manpower shortage. After considering the views of numerous industry experts from various value chain segments, including OEMs, suppliers, integrators, end users, and distributors, as well as the financial results of various companies in the emission monitoring system ecosystem, it is concluded that the market experienced a decline between 2019 and 2020. However, it’s expected that the market will recover and continue to grow throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of the share. This is attributed in the region in large part to China and India. It can also be linked to the expanding chemical and power production businesses in the region, which are the main consumers of pollution monitoring equipment. The increased capacity of coal-fired power plants is another factor driving up demand for the emission monitoring systems market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global emission monitoring system market are:

Fuji Electric France SAS

AMETEK Inc

Emerson Electric Company

ABB Ltd

Baker Hughes

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Babcock & Wilcox Company

Parker Hannifin

Horiba Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Siemens AG

Envirp & Industrial solutions ME

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc

Intertek Group plc

Sick AG

ENVEA

Rockwell Automation Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global emission monitoring system market segmentation focuses on Component, End User, System Type and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Services

o Installation and Deployment

o Training

o Support and Maintenance

Segmentation based on End User

Industrial

Energy and Utilities

Others

Segmentation based on System Type

CEMS

PEMS

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

