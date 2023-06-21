Embedded Antenna Systems Market Growth, Development Factors, Business Insights, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Embedded Antenna Systems. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Embedded Antenna Systems study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Embedded Antenna Systems.
The global embedded antenna systems market revenue was around US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Embedded antennas are unique kinds of antennas to improve the performance of miniaturized antenna systems. These antennas’ principal objective is to transmit energy into space. The metamaterial induces the antenna to behave as if it were significantly larger than it is because the antenna structure stores energy and reradiates.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Expansion of low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.
Long-term evolution (LTE), improved mobility, and the spike in mobile data traffic are technological developments in wireless communications that are accelerating the adoption of 5G technology. Thus, the increasing adoption of 5G networks boosts the market.
The consumer electronics industry’s growing adoption of embedded antenna systems is anticipated to fuel market growth.
Lack of qualified workers and expensive infrastructure development and maintenance costs for flat panel antenna support may restrain the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant negative influence on the embedded antenna system business. Many countries have imposed and extended lockdowns, which has caused industry and manufacturing facilities all around the world to shut down due to crisis and a lack of labor. It is determined that the market experienced a decline between 2019 and 2020 after taking into account the opinions of numerous industry experts from different segments of the value chain, including OEMs, integrators, suppliers, end users, and distributors, as well as the financial results of different businesses in the embedded antenna system ecosystem. However, it is anticipated that the market will bounce back starting in 2021 and continue to rise throughout the projected period.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of the share. This is attributed to the region’s concentration of companies that produce consumer electronics. It is anticipated that the need for embedded antennas in the region would increase as smartphones and smart home technology become more prevalent in developing nations. Government expenditures in smart city and urban planning development in India and China are anticipated to offer new growth prospects for IoT devices. As a result, embedded antenna uses in cellular and LPWAN connection devices is anticipated to boost the market in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global embedded antenna systems market are:
Mobile Mark, Inc
Abracon
Antenova Ltd
Laird Connectivity
TE Connectivity (Linx Technologies)
Avnet Inc
Maxtena Inc
The Antenna Company N.V
Myers Engineering International Inc
Airgain Inc
2J Antennas
S.R.O.
TE Connectivity
Kyocera Avx Components Corporation
Infinite Electronics International Inc
EnGenius Technologies
Taoglas
Tallysman
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global embedded antenna systems market segmentation focuses on Antenna Type, Connectivity, End User and Region.
Segmentation based on Antenna Type
Chip
Patch
PCB Trace
FPC
Segmentation based on Connectivity
WiFi
GPS
Cellular
LPWan
mmWave 5G
Others
Segmentation based on End User
Commercial
? Healthcare
? Communication
? Others
Industrial
? Consumer Electronics
? Automotive
? Aerospace and Defence
? Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
