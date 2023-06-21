Embedded Antenna Systems Market Growth, Development Factors, Business Insights, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Embedded Antenna Systems. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Embedded Antenna Systems study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Embedded Antenna Systems.

The global embedded antenna systems market revenue was around US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Embedded antennas are unique kinds of antennas to improve the performance of miniaturized antenna systems. These antennas’ principal objective is to transmit energy into space. The metamaterial induces the antenna to behave as if it were significantly larger than it is because the antenna structure stores energy and reradiates.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Expansion of low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Long-term evolution (LTE), improved mobility, and the spike in mobile data traffic are technological developments in wireless communications that are accelerating the adoption of 5G technology. Thus, the increasing adoption of 5G networks boosts the market.

The consumer electronics industry’s growing adoption of embedded antenna systems is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Lack of qualified workers and expensive infrastructure development and maintenance costs for flat panel antenna support may restrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant negative influence on the embedded antenna system business. Many countries have imposed and extended lockdowns, which has caused industry and manufacturing facilities all around the world to shut down due to crisis and a lack of labor. It is determined that the market experienced a decline between 2019 and 2020 after taking into account the opinions of numerous industry experts from different segments of the value chain, including OEMs, integrators, suppliers, end users, and distributors, as well as the financial results of different businesses in the embedded antenna system ecosystem. However, it is anticipated that the market will bounce back starting in 2021 and continue to rise throughout the projected period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of the share. This is attributed to the region’s concentration of companies that produce consumer electronics. It is anticipated that the need for embedded antennas in the region would increase as smartphones and smart home technology become more prevalent in developing nations. Government expenditures in smart city and urban planning development in India and China are anticipated to offer new growth prospects for IoT devices. As a result, embedded antenna uses in cellular and LPWAN connection devices is anticipated to boost the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global embedded antenna systems market are:

Mobile Mark, Inc

Abracon

Antenova Ltd

Laird Connectivity

TE Connectivity (Linx Technologies)

Avnet Inc

Maxtena Inc

The Antenna Company N.V

Myers Engineering International Inc

Airgain Inc

2J Antennas

S.R.O.

TE Connectivity

Kyocera Avx Components Corporation

Infinite Electronics International Inc

EnGenius Technologies

Taoglas

Tallysman

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global embedded antenna systems market segmentation focuses on Antenna Type, Connectivity, End User and Region.

Segmentation based on Antenna Type

Chip

Patch

PCB Trace

FPC

Segmentation based on Connectivity

WiFi

GPS

Cellular

LPWan

mmWave 5G

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Commercial

? Healthcare

? Communication

? Others

Industrial

? Consumer Electronics

? Automotive

? Aerospace and Defence

? Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

