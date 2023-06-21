Taiwan’s EVA Air 9th on Skytrax world's best airlines list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s EVA Air was ranked ninth on the Skytrax list of the world’s best airlines, reports said Wednesday (June 21).

The aviation service research agency from the United Kingdom saw its top Passenger’s Choice Award go to Singapore Airlines. After winning seven times, Qatar Airways came in at No. 2, ANA All Nippon Airways at No. 3, Emirates at No. 4, and Japan Airlines at No. 5.

Other airlines finishing ahead of EVA included Turkish Airlines at No. 6, Air France at No. 7, and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific at No. 8. Yet another Asian carrier, Korean Air, was listed at No. 10.

While surging from No. 18 on last year’s list, EVA also won awards for the World’s Best Premium Economy Class and for Best Premium Economy Class Catering in 2023. Skytrax noted that EVA invented “premium economy class” more than 30 years ago.

More than 325 airlines were reviewed for the annual World Airline Awards, with results announced at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday (June 20). EVA was not the only Taiwan carrier featured on the list, as Starlux Airlines rocketed from No. 103 to No. 39, while China Airlines (CAL) moved up one spot from last year to No. 41.

Starlux came second in the category of the world’s most improved airline, behind Kuwait Airways, according to Skytrax. On the list for the cleanest carriers, EVA ranked sixth and CAL tenth.

Last month, Skytrax awarded EVA its five-star airline certification for the eighth year in a row. Only 10 airlines received a mention in that category.