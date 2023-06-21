Shanghai regulators summon Starbucks, Shake Shack citing excessive personal data collection

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators in financial hub Shanghai summoned three firms including Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Shake Shack (SHAK.N) earlier this week for collecting excessive personal information, the city's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday.

The regulators urged these firms to comprehensively rectify, protect personal information and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, Shanghai's cyberspace regulator said in a statement.

Currently, two firms including Shake Shack have made initial improvements to the issues, and Starbucks is actively making adjustments, the regulator said