China criticizes US 'tampering' with Taiwan issue days after Blinken trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s foreign ministry said the U.S. is tampering with its recognition of the one China policy, only days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing for a dialogue that both leaders said made progress.

On June 19, Chinese foreign ministry official Yang Tao (楊濤) briefed Chinese and foreign media on Blinken's visit to China, saying that U.S. amendments to the Taiwan Relations Act and the “Six Assurances” conflicted with its recognition of the one China policy, according to the ministry's website. Tao said the relations act and the assurances were conceived unilaterally by the U.S. and that China strongly opposes them.

The statement also said the U.S. has sought to make it appear that the peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue is at the core of the one China policy. “This does not reaffirm and uphold the U.S.’ political commitment to China but misrepresents it,” he said.

During his two-day visit to Beijing, Blinken said the U.S. would adhere to its one China policy, based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint communiques, and the Six Assurances. He also reaffirmed America's long-standing position on Taiwan, saying, “We do not support Taiwan independence. We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution of cross-strait differences."

In October 2022, Xi said that China will never renounce the right to use force to resolve cross-strait issues. "We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," the Chinese president said.

Since 1972, the U.S. has “acknowledged” Beijing’s assertion that there is only one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. In 1979, the U.S. passed the Taiwan Relations Act, which, in addition to legally requiring the U.S. to provide arms to Taiwan, stated an expectation that “the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.”

The “Six Assurances” were declared in 1982 and formally adopted by the U.S. government in 2016. They clarified the U.S. position on Taiwan and include assurances that the U.S. has not agreed to end arms sales to Taiwan, nor to amend the Taiwan Relations Act.



A declassified cable shows the Six Assurances that were originally drafted in 1982. (American Institute in Taiwan image)