Foreign minister lauds Taiwan-Poland cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday (June 20) reaffirmed continued cooperation between Taiwan and Poland.

During a dinner banquet for the visiting Polish lawmakers, Wu thanked the Polish parliament for passing multiple resolutions supporting Taiwan’s international participation, per a Minister of Foreign Affairs press release. He also expressed gratitude to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki for publicly supporting Taiwan and emphasizing the connection between the Russia-Ukraine war and the Taiwan Strait issue.

Wu called Poland “a steadfast and friendly partner of Taiwan.” During the pandemic, both countries supported each other by exchanging vaccines for masks, he said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Taiwan and Poland jointly condemned Russia's aggressive actions and implemented sanctions along with the international community, he said.

Most of Taiwan's aid to Ukraine, including financial assistance and supplies, was delivered through Poland to Ukrainian refugees, Wu said. The foreign minister pledged that Taiwan will continue to aid Ukraine until Russian troops fully withdraw, and together with democratic partners including Poland, assist in post-war reconstruction.

Barbara Bartus, vice chairwoman of the Polish lower house Foreign Affairs Committee and leader of the Polish delegation, thanked the Taiwan government and Taiwanese for their wholehearted assistance to Ukraine. Bartus praised President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Wu for their deep knowledge and concern for Taiwan-Poland relations.

She said that through this trip, the delegation has learned much about Taiwan and its important role in regional peace and stability.

The parliamentarian said Poland and Taiwan share similar historical experiences and geopolitical environments, including facing powerful forces and the expansion of authoritarianism. Through perseverance and hard work, both countries have achieved remarkable progress, she said.

Wu and the Polish lawmakers exchanged views on various topics such as Taiwan-Poland economic and trade relations, technology, energy, agriculture, industry, education, and youth exchanges. Both sides said they were eager to deepen cooperation in the semiconductor and hydrogen energy sectors.

Wu recently returned from a tour through Europe, visiting the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, and Belgium.