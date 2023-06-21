Taipei MRT under fire for removing seats from trains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An attempt by Taipei City to create more space on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Wenhu Line trains by removing seats and luggage racks is meeting with criticism from local politicians, reports said Wednesday (June 21).

The policy began in January, when the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) had seating and luggage racks removed from some trains made by Canada’s Bombardier Inc. In a recent second phase, similar work began on three VAL256 trains supplied by France’s Matra, with the second and third wagon of the train losing seats.

Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) defended the plan by saying it would give space to 20 more passengers per train and help commuters reach their destination faster, the Liberty Times reported. The Wenhu Line serves the capital’s Neihu District, which has been plagued by traffic jams.

However, local politicians slammed the policy. Removing seats “dealt with symptoms but did not cure the disease,” according to Kuomintang (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Lee Ming-hsien (李明賢).

Ho Meng-hua (何孟樺), a city councilor from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), wrote on her Facebook page the reduction in seating meant the MRT was becoming less friendly for elderly travelers. The new policy would drive even more commuters away instead of attracting them, she wrote.

Ho called for more bus services and for a new MRT line with more stations to serve Neihu District. The mayor replied that he had contacted the central government about the new line, hoping that construction work could start within two years.