Grease Market Size, Share, Scope, Demand, Trends and Growth Forecasts to 2031 | BP, Petronas, ENEOS Holdings Inc, Sinopec Corporation

The global grease market revenue was around US$ 4.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Grease is a liquid lubricant comprising additives, thickener, and oil. It is the sealant used to block access to water and incompressible materials. Grease has many advantageous properties, including lubricating the surface during motion under pressure, gravity, and centrifugal force.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The development of bio-based and environment-friendly grease made from renewable, non-toxic ingredients with low sulfur levels is just one example of the many product advancements that are significantly boosting the expansion of the market.

-High-performance grease is widely used in wind power plants to remove residue and ensure cleaner operations. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the market’s expansion.

-The introduction of various government programs to promote the use of bio-based grease and the rise in product demand in the manufacturing industry is expected to fuel the expansion of the market.

-Exchange rate instability, the availability of substitute products, and the advent of strict environmental restrictions may limit market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significantly negative impact on the market. End-use industries like heavy equipment, power generation, metalworking & metallurgy, and chemical manufacture witnessed a reduce the demand for grease. However, in the automotive industry, the OEM and RMO sectors’ growth is predicted to directly impact the market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue. This is due to the rapid urbanization of developing nations. China is the country that consumes the most grease. The nation now ranks among the world’s top consumers and producers of grease due to its extensive manufacturing activity across a variety of industries and its fast-paced development in the industrial and automotive sectors

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global grease market are:

-BP

-Petronas

-ENEOS Holdings Inc

-Sinopec Corporation

-Axel Christiernsson

-FUCHS

-Total SA

-Exxon Mobil Corporation

-The Chevron Corporation

-Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global grease market segmentation focuses on Base Oil, Thickener Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Base Oil

-Mineral Oil

-Synthetic Oil

-Bio-based Oil

Segmentation based on Thickener Type

-Metallic Soap

-Non-Soap

-Inorganic

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

-Power Generation

-Automotive

-Heavy Equipment

-Food and Beverage

-Chemical Manufacturing

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

