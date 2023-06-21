Growlers Market Share, Size, Business Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2031 | Drink Tanks Corporation, Saxco International, Orange Vessel Co

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Growlers. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Growlers study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Growlers.

The global growler market revenue was around US$ 456.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 791.9 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Growlers are a group of bottles with a hinged or screw-on gasket. These growlers are made of ceramic, glass, or plastic and can be used to store and transport beverages such as non-carbonated and carbonated drinks, cider, beers, and more. In addition, growlers with valves are used at wineries to carry and store large amounts of wine.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-Increased acceptability of spirits usage among foreign visitors who like to consume their alcoholic beverages in upscale settings drives the market expansion.

-Tourism, which encourages visitors to indulge in and explore local libations and their distilleries. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

-Growler sales through online platforms have increased over the past few years. Thus, the rise in sales through Internet channels will keep growing creating lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, supply chains, a lack of raw materials, and a decline in the demand for alcoholic beverages. However, as regulations are relaxed and the hospitality sector gradually resumes operations, demand is expected to soar in the years to come.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market in terms of the largest share. This is due to a lifestyle change brought on by a significant increase in disposable income, which has increased demand for growlers of variety and high quality in the region. Companies are acquiring large and local players to broaden their growler product line in the region to meet the rising client demand.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global growlers market are:

-Drink Tanks Corporation

-Saxco International

-Orange Vessel Co

-Novio Packaging B.V

-Portland Growlers Company

-Global Glass Solutions

-Alpha Packaging

-GrowlerWerks

-Zenan Glass

-Hydro Flask

-Ardagh Group S.A

-Berlin Packaging LLC

-William Croxsons & Sons Limited

-Boelter Companies

-MJS Packaging Inc

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global growlers market segmentation focuses Material, Application, Capacity, End User, Sales Channel and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

-Stainless Steel

-Glass Growlers

-Ceramic Growlers

-PET Plastic Growlers

Segmentation based on Application

-Alcoholic

o Beer

o Wines

o Spirits

-Non-Alcoholic

Segmentation based on Capacity

-128 ounces

-64 ounces

-32 ounces

Segmentation based on End User

-Commercial

-Residential

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

-Online

-Offline

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

Request full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17891

