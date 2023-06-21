Hemp Tea Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Hemp Tea. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Hemp Tea study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Hemp Tea.

The global hemp tea market revenue was around US$ 56.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 393.9 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Hemp tea is a particular variety of herbal tea prepared from the leaves, buds, flowers, stems, and seeds of the hemp plant. The aroma of tea is calming, and the flavor is earthy and just a little bit bitter. The primary objective while harvesting tea components from the hemp plant is to make sure the tea has a considerable level of CBD (cannabidiol) and antioxidants.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The growing popularity of plant-based superfoods around the world increased the demand for products, which drives the market growth.

-Hemp tea’s anti-stress characteristics help to lessen the harmful effects that anxiety has on the body and mind. These variables are projected to drive the demand of the market.

-Numerous nations’ governments have placed restrictions on the production and sale of products related to cannabis in their respective nations. These elements are projected to restrain the demand for the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, fluctuating raw material prices, and delays in the approval and legalization processes in several countries, however, it is projected that the business will expand rapidly after the pandemic. Numerous cannabidiol (CBD) research studies have shown encouraging benefits in treating coronavirus. Additionally, hemp tea is devoid of caffeine and high in antioxidants, which reduces anxiety and chronic pain. These factors are predicted to increase hemp tea’s market in the post-pandemic period.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growing consumer knowledge of hemp tea’s health advantages in this region is opening up a wealth of business expansion potential. Application of novel products and services by market participants, anticipated expansion of key players’ distribution networks, and increasing product development spending. Such, these factors propel the market growth in this region.

However, North America dominated the market. This expansion is mostly related to the rise in popularity of plant-based beverages, which promote health. Consuming hemp tea can help people lose weight and strengthen their immune systems. Major industry competitors have also concentrated on launching new goods to fulfill the increased demand for beverage flavors.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global hemp tea market are:

-The Tea Can Company

-Willie’s Remedy

-Buddha Teas

-Traditional Medicinals

-Clipper Teas

-Green Roads

-Cannabiniers

-Colorado Harvest Company

-Charlotte’s Web

-ItsHemp

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global hemp tea market segmentation focuses Distribution Channel and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

-Online/Direct-to-Consumer

-Convenience stores

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

