Geospatial Solutions Market Set To High Growth, New Innovative Technologies, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2023-2031

The global geospatial solutions market revenue was around US$ 433 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,457.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Typically, satellites, global positioning systems (GPS), and remote sensing are used to collect geospatial data. Geospatial solutions use geospatial data that has been collected by geospatial technology including global positioning systems, geographic information systems (GIS), and RS (remote sensing) to create geospatial data solutions and models across various industries

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-Increased use of location-based services combined with geographic information systems (GIS) and rise in adoption of geographic information systems (GIS) based on artificial intelligence drive the market growth.

-The advancement of 4D GIS software is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

-A lack of understanding of the advantages of geospatial solutions may constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the market. Due to the government’s lockdown, a significant supply chain slowdown, a decline in corporate confidence, escalating customer panic, and overall production and sales halted. During the crisis, numerous businesses have stopped operations and are waiting for better market circumstances.

During the pandemic, geospatial methods, including mapping and geographic information systems (GIS), were increased to identify the disease’s patterns. Geospatial tools were also used to track real-time updates on confirmed and ongoing cases, helping governments and medical professionals worldwide locate and stop the infection’s source.

Additionally, geospatial technologies like GIS have been applied to support safety precautions. GIS location measurements have made it possible to map, tag, and identify congested areas and sites to find people who have recently traveled or tested positive. This data enabled authorities to convey advice about locations that should be avoided.

Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the market. This is attributed to increased defense industry investments and technical improvements in the telecommunications sector. Additionally, it is anticipated that the use of LBS-enabled drones for border security and high-risk situations monitoring by the government, federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations will increase market investment in these services. Advanced sensors onboard satellites give accurate data about a range of vegetation and hydrological factors at different spatial resolutions.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global geospatial solutions market are:

-Telenav Inc

-Living Map

-Apple Inc

-Pix4D S.A

-SAP SE

-GIS Cloud Ltd

-General Electric Company

-L3Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc

-TomTom International BV

-Bentley Systems Inc

-Microsoft Corporation

-Oracle Corporation

-Mappedin Inc

-Google LLC

-Uber Technologies Inc

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global geospatial solutions market segmentation focuses Solution Type, Technology, Application, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Solution Type

-Hardware

-Software

-Services

Segmentation based on Technology

-Geospatial Analytics

-GNSS & Positioning

-Scanning

-Earth Observation

Segmentation based on Application

-Surveying, Navigation & Mapping

-Geovisualization

-Asset Management

-Planning & Analysis

-Others

Segmentation based on End Use

-Utilities

-Defense and Intelligence

-Transportation and Logistics

-Infrastructural Development

-Natural Resources

-Agriculture

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

