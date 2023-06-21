Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Size, Share, Analysis Challenges, and Future Growth Forecast 2023 to 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. The global public safety LTE & 5G market was valued at US$ 21,102.5 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass the market size of US$ 1,26,570.5 million by 2031 at a 23.04% CAGR during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies mentioned are

Abside Networks, Inc

Cisco Systems,Inc

AccelerComm Ltd

Accelleran NV

BAE Systems.

BEC Technologies

Celeno

Dell Technologies

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

A10 Networks, Inc

Ace Technologies Corp.

ADVA Optical Networking

BandwidthX

Blackberry

Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Enensys Technologies

GALTRONICS

General Electric

Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market includes

By Component

Network Infrastructure RAN (Radio Access Network) Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes Macrocells Small cells RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Fixed Base Stations Deployable Base Stations NIB (Network-in-a-Box) Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels) Aerial Cell Sites Maritime Platforms Mobile Core Backhaul & Transport Fiber & Wireline Microwave Satellite

Terminal Equipment Smartphones & Hand portable Terminals Mobile & Vehicular Routers Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment) Tablets & Notebook PCs Smart Wearables IoT Modules, Dongles Others

Systems Integration & Management Tools Network Integration & Testing Device Management & User Services Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance Cybersecurity

Services Dedicated & Hybrid Commercial-Private Networks Secure MVNO Networks Commercial Mobile Networks



By Technology Generation

LTE Infrastructure Terminal Equipment Services

5G NR Infrastructure Terminal Equipment Services



By Application

Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications

Real-Time Video Transmission

Messaging

File Transfer & Presence Services

Mobile Office & Field Applications

Location Services & Mapping

Situational Awareness

Command & Control

AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

