Collier helps Minnesota beat Los Angeles for 3rd time in 9 days

By Associated Press
2023/06/21 13:06
Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell, right, goes after a loose ball along with Los Angeles Sparks Karlie Samuelson during the first half of a WNBA b...
Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, right, shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball gam...
Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketba...
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, right, shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball ...
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball g...
Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike during the first half of a...
Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell, right, is fouled as she tries to get by Los Angeles Sparks Karlie Samuelson during the first half of a WNBA bas...
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots as Los Angeles Sparks Karlie Samuelson (44) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball gam...
Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell, right, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball ...
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, right, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks Karlie Samuelson defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (4-8) won its third game in nine days against Los Angeles, with the two previous wins coming by five-points apiece.

Collier sank a jumper from the free-throw line, following an offensive rebound, to give Minnesota a 64-61 lead with 1:26 left. Neither team would score again until Collier's free throw with 8.7 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Trailing 64-61, Los Angeles called a timeout with 24.1 seconds left to set up an offensive play. Tiffany Mitchell intercepted a pass and raced the other way, and Minnesota secured it at the stripe.

Mitchell finished with five steals to go with eight points for Minnesota, which had a season-high 12 steals. Diamond Miller, averaging 10.4 points per game, did not play due to an ankle injury

Minnesota was 1 of 10 from behind the arc in the first half, while Los Angeles made 5 of 15. The Lynx finished 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles (6-6), which lost its third straight game. Jordin Canada added 10 points.

Actor Aubrey Plaza sat courtside.

