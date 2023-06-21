No murder charge for husband of millionaire teen who died hours after marriage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man named Hsia (夏) will not be prosecuted for the murder of a millionaire Taichung high school student who died within hours of marrying him, but will be prosecuted for forging the documents that allowed the couple to marry.

Taichung prosecutors said on Wednesday (June 21) that multi-agency investigations involving forensic analysis had uncovered insufficient evidence to prosecute Hsia or his father for involvement in the 18-year-old Lai’s (賴) death, who had only recently inherited a NT$500 million (US$16.14 million) property portfolio from his father when he died. Prosecutors also said they had uncovered evidence that Lai was “emotionally distressed” before his death, per CNA.

The document forging charges will be laid against Hsia for finding witnesses to the marriage who were strangers to the couple, and for suspected falsifying of documents that indicated both parties’ parents were aware of the marriage. If it is found that Hsia’s marriage to Lai was not genuine, his right to Lai's fortune will be revoked.

Hsia and 18-year-old Lai’s marriage and the latter’s sudden death has been the subject of public scrutiny since the teenager was found dead after falling from Hsia’s apartment only two hours after the pair married. Shortly after the death, Hsia said the reason for the marriage was that Lai would only receive the NT$500 million inheritance from his father if he was married, while Lai’s mother claimed her son was murdered for money.

As a Chinese-born resident of Taiwan, Lai’s mother’s immigration status has also complicated inheritance proceedings, while Hsia’s father’s role as a property agent increased public speculation about possible gains that could be made from the teen’s death.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.