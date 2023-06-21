Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

No murder charge for husband of millionaire teen who died hours after marriage

Central Taiwan prosecutors lay charges for forging marriage documents

  220
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/21 12:25
Hsia is photographed as he leaves questioning for involvement in death of high school student Lai in May. (CNA photo)

Hsia is photographed as he leaves questioning for involvement in death of high school student Lai in May. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man named Hsia (夏) will not be prosecuted for the murder of a millionaire Taichung high school student who died within hours of marrying him, but will be prosecuted for forging the documents that allowed the couple to marry.

Taichung prosecutors said on Wednesday (June 21) that multi-agency investigations involving forensic analysis had uncovered insufficient evidence to prosecute Hsia or his father for involvement in the 18-year-old Lai’s (賴) death, who had only recently inherited a NT$500 million (US$16.14 million) property portfolio from his father when he died. Prosecutors also said they had uncovered evidence that Lai was “emotionally distressed” before his death, per CNA.

The document forging charges will be laid against Hsia for finding witnesses to the marriage who were strangers to the couple, and for suspected falsifying of documents that indicated both parties’ parents were aware of the marriage. If it is found that Hsia’s marriage to Lai was not genuine, his right to Lai's fortune will be revoked.

Hsia and 18-year-old Lai’s marriage and the latter’s sudden death has been the subject of public scrutiny since the teenager was found dead after falling from Hsia’s apartment only two hours after the pair married. Shortly after the death, Hsia said the reason for the marriage was that Lai would only receive the NT$500 million inheritance from his father if he was married, while Lai’s mother claimed her son was murdered for money.

As a Chinese-born resident of Taiwan, Lai’s mother’s immigration status has also complicated inheritance proceedings, while Hsia’s father’s role as a property agent increased public speculation about possible gains that could be made from the teen’s death.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.
Taichung high school student Lai
death after inheritance
Murder suspect Hsia
Murder
accidental death

RELATED ARTICLES

Husband of deceased teen says 2-hour marriage enabled NT$500 million inheritance
Husband of deceased teen says 2-hour marriage enabled NT$500 million inheritance
2023/05/24 11:29
Spouse of dead Taiwan student potentially entitled to half of NT$500m inheritance
Spouse of dead Taiwan student potentially entitled to half of NT$500m inheritance
2023/05/22 12:30
Air Force corporal fatally hit by vehicle on south Taiwan base
Air Force corporal fatally hit by vehicle on south Taiwan base
2023/05/15 11:36
Woman in Taipei kills polio-stricken son ahead of Mother's Day weekend
Woman in Taipei kills polio-stricken son ahead of Mother's Day weekend
2023/05/12 17:03
45-year-old Taiwanese woman investigated for attempted murder of Australian student
45-year-old Taiwanese woman investigated for attempted murder of Australian student
2023/05/08 17:54