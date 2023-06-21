Over 13 hours of sun and 36 degrees for Taipei on summer solstice

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei will receive just under 14 hours of sunshine on Wednesday (June 21), as temperatures soar throughout the country on the longest day of the year.

Meteorologists estimate that the sun will shine over Taipei for 13 hours and 42 minutes on the summer solstice, per CNA. The exact time the solstice will arrive is at 10.58 p.m., when the sun appears directly above the Tropic of Cancer (which crosses Taiwan just below the geographic center of the country).

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has released weather warnings for ten counties and cities in Taiwan, the hottest being Hualien County's “red” temperature warning, meaning that the daily maximum has reached 38 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days. Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Keelung are all on “yellow” warnings, meaning the maximum temperature will reach 36 C.

On the summer solstice, Washington, D.C.'s day will be just under 15 hours long, Beijing’s 15, and London’s just under 17.

The summer solstice is known as Xiazhi (夏至) in Mandarin, and there are several taboos that people are recommended to avoid on this day, including shaving one’s head, cursing, and wearing red.



(Central Weather Bureau image)