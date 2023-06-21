TCL Introduces Innovative Refrigerators and Washing Machine to Audiences in the Philippines

TCL delivers world class home appliances innovations that help consumers lead healthier, more connected lifestyles.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 21 June 2023 - TCL, the leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, launches their newest range of home entertainment products and smart domestic tech appliances through their Grand Summit held last June 15, 2023 at the Grand Ballroom, Okada Manila.The Grand Summit was filled with informative sessions spearheaded by TCL's top key officials providing the latest technology news and innovations on TCL's products.Likewise, the event also featured segments and product unveilings highlighted by the presence of their Celebrity Brand Partners namely dance princess and actress Maja Salvador, lifestyle influencer Nico Bolzico, and TCL's main endorser, top actress Kathryn Bernardo. While the Parokya ni Edgar main man Chito Miranda surprised the crowd with his rock hits.Through this Grand Summit, TCL reinforces its position in home entertainment and smart domestic tech by launching its new range of TV's, Soundbars, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators and Washing Machines to audiences in the Philippines by elevating home experiences and inspiring consumers to live more fulfilled lives.TCL's latest Free Built-in refrigerator features three defining features based on TCL's advanced technology and elevated design.The TCL AAT Inverter Max - C series Free Built-In with Base Cooling Technology helps to ensure heat dissipation is controlled with precision and the sides and top of the fridge do not conduct heat. It doesn't require extra space around those areas, making it easier for you to keep clean.With a sleek and seamless design thanks to the smooth recessed hinge door that sits flush to an ultra-thin body, the TCL C521CD also adopts the fourth generation of microporous foam technology resulting in a thinner structure with the same capacity and better insulation effects.All three features make it possible that the Free Built In refrigerator can perfectly fit into your kitchen, with only 0.4 centimeter required on both sides.Moreover, TCL's Intelligent FreshPro Series are equipped with smart functions to keep your food chilled at the right temperature and ensure it stays fresher for longer, with the innovative Multi Air flow system, Twin eco inverter, AI radar, and the Automatic Anion-releasing Technology (AAT) .The new TCL front-load C20 WashPro Combo+ makes washing clothes such a breeze with its 10.5kg capacity and a drying capacity of 7kg. All together with its notable features namely TCL Honeycomb Drum, Air Wash, Steam Wash, Fast Washing and Drying , and Child Lock. The Wash Pro C20 also has the DD Inverter Motor for energy and better washing efficiency.The P7 series Direct Drive+ Top Loading Washer is equipped with a DD inverter attached directly to the drum, making it more stable, reducing energy and water consumption and noise. A Drum Clean function that rapidly flushes the inner cylinder with speedy water – preserving hygiene and ensuring your machine is pristine the next time you want to wash. Adding to that is the Honeycomb Drum technology that provides less friction on the clothes to give more care to your fabrics. Waterfall washing mean the water pours down like a waterfall to wash the clothes, with high efficiency and less detergent residueDiscover TCL's full extensive range of innovative consumer electronics, rolling out to markets in Asia-Pacific in the coming months.Hashtag: #TCLElectronics

