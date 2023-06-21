Taiwanese polling in a climate of fear

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The polls produced by the Election Study Center at National Chengchi University (NCCU), Taiwanese/ Chinese identity, Taiwan Independence vs. Unification with the Mainland, and Party Preferences, are excellent though often misused, and only reliably accurate in recent times.

Articles often reference the Taiwanese/Chinese identity poll with lines like “since 1992, the percentage of Taiwanese identifying as ‘Taiwanese only’ has increased from less than 20% to over 60% today,” or the sister line, “since 1992, the percentage of people in Taiwan identifying as ‘Chinese only’ has declined from a quarter of the population to less than 3% today.”

In 1992, Taiwan was still a one-party state. The first legislative elections that somewhat resembled a free election, with a large number of legislators appointed by the president, and the National Assembly election had just taken place. However, a small number of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members were elected in the other four government branches, and the military was still entirely Kuomintang (KMT) controlled, including the powerful executive branch. The first presidential election would not take place until four years later.

Taiwan had been under a brutal dictatorship since the 1940s, and while martial law ended in 1987, the national security laws enacted to replace them were not much of an improvement. In 1992, when the July poll was conducted, the fearsome Taiwan Garrison Command, which had murdered, tortured, and jailed vast numbers of people, still existed. Martial law was also still in force in parts of the country, though both would be ended after the poll was taken the same year.

Fears of coup

The “Act on Promoting Transitional Justice” states that the 'period of authoritarian rule’ means "the period from 15 August 1945 to 6 November 1992,” but the reality is that it was an ongoing process lasting until at least 1996. At the time, there was little certainty that the process would continue, and it could even go into reverse.

There were widespread concerns that elements within the KMT would seize back the party and roll back what few democratic reforms had already taken place, with the most likely candidate to lead this being the premier at the time, former general and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and arch-conservative Hau Pei-tsun (郝柏村). Fears of a military coup to restore KMT authoritarian rule persisted into the early 2000s.

People who grow up and live in an authoritarian country where the slightest thing said or done can land them in jail take time to get used to having free speech and living in a free society, and 1992 was not yet entirely free.

When I arrived in 1988, few people would talk about what was happening politically, or did so nervously in private settings, trusting that as a teenage foreigner, I was not spying for the government. What they told me about the political repression at the time was frightening, though outside of politics, Taiwanese were fairly free.

The political repression slowly being unwound in the late 80s and into the 90s was like a clenched fist bit-by-bit unclenching. The government spies in the classrooms, government offices, state-owned enterprises, and other institutions were still around, in addition to the vast army of people employed to tap phones.

Outing KMT spy

During the 1995 presidential election, when people were pinching themselves that it was really happening, I noticed more people starting to loosen up. A class I had been teaching at state-owned Taipower in Changhua City finally started to discuss some political topics openly, though not all students were willing to participate.

One student, an older man, was open in his support for the DPP. I remember when the students finally told me who the KMT spy was in the room, and he acknowledged it was him.

There was laughter at that, as it was previously supposed to be a secret. It was weird laughter, a bit nervous like they were trying to make light of a previous terror. Only a few years earlier, he could have ruined their lives, got them fired, jailed, or sent to a mental institution for even one stray comment.

In this environment, it is highly questionable whether all the poll respondents were giving honest answers to these politically charged questions to a stranger on the phone in an era when phones were still widely tapped. The results from the 1990s, especially the early part of the decade, are not accurate.

That is not the fault of the pollsters, of course. Fear and enforced inhibitions under a dictatorship take time to recover from, and in the 90s and even into the late 90s and possibly early 2000s, this process was ongoing.

Dubious numbers

The first NCCU political party preferences poll recorded DPP support at a minuscule 3.3%, yet in the National Assembly election just six months earlier, the DPP got over 23% of the vote, and in the Legislative Yuan election five months later, they captured 31%. Also telling is the staggering two-thirds of voters in the ‘independent or non-response category,' the highest ever recorded in that poll.

The DPP at the time was advocating for Taiwan's independence, which only three years earlier was a jailable offense. Those jailed in the 80s were only just being freed around this time.

Similarly, regarding the unification vs. independence poll, only 3.1% opted for ‘independence as soon as possible’ and the 8% result for ‘maintain status quo, move toward independence’ was the lowest ever recorded.

Unsurprisingly, the 17.6% identifying as ‘Taiwanese only’ was also the lowest recorded in NCCU polling, but it jumped by over 20% in the next seven years. It took two decades to rise further by a similar margin.

While I was preparing for this column, I stumbled upon one of the very rare, good practices of the long-term NCCU data and did a happy dance. Erin Hale, reporting for Al Jazeera, wrote: “Over the past 20 years, Taiwanese increasingly see themselves as either 'Taiwanese' or 'Taiwanese-Chinese' instead of 'Chinese,' according to long-term polling by National Chengchi University, which has sharply changed the political narrative.”

Hale eschewed using the 1992 number, which would have had a stronger and more dramatic effect, and instead, opted for accuracy. That is good journalism.