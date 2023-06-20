Mammography Screening Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | Hologic, Philips Healthcare

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Mammography Screening Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Mammography Screening. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.
United States mammography screening market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.4 Billion by 2022. Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in mammography technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.
“Mammography Screening Market Outlook 2022: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States mammography screening market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the breast cancer invasive, in situ and men cases and added breast cancer death figures of both men and women in United States. Furthermore, the report also covered mammography screening population from 2010 to 2022.
Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the report includes assessment of breast cancer clinical trials and mammography reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States mammography screening market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of mammography system such as Hologic, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on parameters such as business overview and mammography marketed products.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)
• United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)
• United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)
• Market Overview: United States Mammography Screening (2010 – 2022)
• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening
• Breast Cancer Screening Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country
• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Mammography Screening Market
• Key Manufacturers Analysis
Major Companies Covered in this Report:
• Hologic
• Siemen Healthineers
• Philips Healthcare
• GE Healthcare
• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
