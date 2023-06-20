Intelligent Building Market New Horizons in Market Size Exploring Future Growth Potential | ABB,, Cisco Systems, Inc., Delta Controls, Honeywell International Inc

“Intelligent Building Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The global intelligent building market was valued at $ 12,371 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 42,649 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2024. Intelligent building is defined as an infrastructure which is based on a robust, open operating system that supports a well-connected and integrated network of building systems and controls. Intelligent building adjusts the internal functional aspects such as lighting, temperature, fire-fighting, ventilation, air-conditioning, parking, and water management, automatically with the changes in environmental conditions controlled by automated systems.
Factors such as need for advanced energy efficient interventions, increased market for building automation and control systems, supportive regulatory structures and policies, and increased adoption of building energy management systems drive the intelligent building market growth. However, high investment cost and complex interoperability of the different systems installed for managing the smart building are expected to impede the growth of the intelligent building market. Furthermore, proactive government support for infrastructural expenditure and rise in development of smart cities are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for intelligent building market growth in the near future.
The global intelligent building market is segmented into component, type, end user, and region. By component, the intelligent building market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By type, it is categorized into intelligent security system, building energy management system, infrastructure management system, and network management system. Based on end user, it is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential. Based on region, the intelligent building market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intelligent building market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global intelligent building market from 2017 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.\
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
ABB,
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Delta Controls
Honeywell International Inc.
Intel Corporation
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
United Technologies Corporation
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Hardware
Software
Service
BY TYPE
Intelligent Security System
Building Energy Management System
Infrastructure Management System
Network Management System
BY END USER
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
