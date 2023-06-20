Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Embracing the Future of Market Size A Guide to Thriving in Uncertainty | Microsoft, Sage Group Plc, Epicor Software Corporation, Syspro, Unit4

“Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Enterprise resource planning is a collective set of computer programs with shared business applications that cater to the needs of an entire organization rather than an individual user. It provides services such as automated billing system, human resource management, customer relationship management, finance, supply chain, and others. Over the past few years, the cloud-based deployment model for enterprise resource planning software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of cloud enterprise resource planning has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for cloud enterprise resource planning solution among large- and small- & medium-sized organizations worldwide.
Low cost and limited expenditure on hardware or software drive the market growth. In addition, the need for process automation, growth toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances for data sovereignty also boost the market. Further, rapid changes in business models and developments in cloud trend are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the cloud enterprise resource planning market.
The cloud-based ERP market is segmented based on component, function, end user, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. As per function the market is segmented into finance, HR, supply chain, and others. Based in end user the market is segmented into large, mid-size, and small organization. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the cloud-based ERP market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
In-depth analysis of the global cloud-based ERP market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the cloud-based ERP market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.
Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the global cloud-based ERP market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.
The key players profiled in the report are as follows:
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Infor
Aptean
Microsoft
Sage Group Plc
Epicor Software Corporation
Syspro
Unit4
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
Software
Services
By Function
Finance
HR
Supply Chain
Others
By End User
Large Organization
Mid-size Organization
Small Organization
By Industry Vertical
Manufacturing & Services
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Aerospace & Defense
IT & Telecom
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
