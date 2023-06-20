Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Embracing the Future of Market Size A Guide to Thriving in Uncertainty | Microsoft, Sage Group Plc, Epicor Software Corporation, Syspro, Unit4

“Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Enterprise resource planning is a collective set of computer programs with shared business applications that cater to the needs of an entire organization rather than an individual user. It provides services such as automated billing system, human resource management, customer relationship management, finance, supply chain, and others. Over the past few years, the cloud-based deployment model for enterprise resource planning software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of cloud enterprise resource planning has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for cloud enterprise resource planning solution among large- and small- & medium-sized organizations worldwide.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Low cost and limited expenditure on hardware or software drive the market growth. In addition, the need for process automation, growth toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances for data sovereignty also boost the market. Further, rapid changes in business models and developments in cloud trend are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the cloud enterprise resource planning market.

The cloud-based ERP market is segmented based on component, function, end user, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. As per function the market is segmented into finance, HR, supply chain, and others. Based in end user the market is segmented into large, mid-size, and small organization. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the cloud-based ERP market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global cloud-based ERP market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the cloud-based ERP market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the global cloud-based ERP market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor

Aptean

Microsoft

Sage Group Plc

Epicor Software Corporation

Syspro

Unit4

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Software

Services

By Function

Finance

HR

Supply Chain

Others

By End User

Large Organization

Mid-size Organization

Small Organization

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors: