Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Future of Market Size How Data Analytics is Driving Business Growth | Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, Fair Isaac Corporation

“Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Cloud-based business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance to obtain decisive insights for business planning. Cloud-based business analytics software helps an organization to optimize business operations and facilitates strategic decision making. The outputs are mostly used by financial analysts, managers, security personnel, and key decision makers of organizations.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Increase in adoption of these software by many organizations to gain strategic and competitive advantage over their competitors drive the market. In addition, ability of cloud-based business analytics software to help make proper business-related decisions and also to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner propels the growth of the market. However, insufficient volume of meaningful data in small and medium size businesses and lack of skilled and proficient workforce limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of trends such as social media analytics and text analytics as well as increase in need to gain insights for business planning is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market.
The global cloud-based business analytics software market is segmented into deployment model, end user, and application. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid. The end user segment covered in this study includes IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. By application, the market is classified into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
>The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud-based business analytics software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
>Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
>Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
>The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
>Oracle Corporation
>SAS Institute Inc.
>SAP SE
>International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
>Microsoft Corporation
>Adobe Systems Incorporated
>Tableau Software.
>Salesforce.com, Inc.
>QlikTech International AB
>Fair Isaac Corporation
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
>Private Cloud
>Public Cloud
>Hybrid Cloud
BY END USER
>IT & Telecom
>Retail
>BFSI
>Manufacturing
>Others
BY APPLICATION
>Customer Analytics
>Supply Chain Analytics
>Marketing Analytics
>Pricing Analytics
>Others
BY REGION
>North America?U.S.
?Canada
?Mexico
>Europe?UK
?Germany
?France
?Rest of Europe
>Asia-Pacific?China
?Japan
?India
?Australia
?Rest of Asia-Pacific
>LAMEA?Latin America
?Middle East
?Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
