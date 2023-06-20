In-Dash Navigation System Market Future of Market Size Leveraging Digital Transformation for Epic Success | Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

“In-Dash Navigation System Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

The in-dash navigation system is an embedded device offered by automotive OEMs in most of their vehicle models. This system mainly consists of the display unit, antenna module, control module, and wiring harness. It employs the use of a global positioning system (GPS) to provide accurate location and step-by-step directions. Factors such as reduced fuel consumption in vehicles and increase in disposable income of people supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries hamper this stated growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and emerging trend of connected car devices are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global in-dash navigation system market is segmented based on technology, component, applications, and region. 2D maps and 3D maps are the technologies covered in this report. The components included in this report are display unit, control module, antenna module, and wiring harness. Based on application, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Tomtom NV

Harman International

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

BY TECHNOLOGY

2D Maps

3D Maps

BY COMPONENT

Display Unit

Control Module

Antenna Module

Wiring Harness

BY APPLICATION

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa