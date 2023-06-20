Mobile Payment Market Future of Market Size Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth | Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated

“Mobile Payment Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Growth in penetration of smartphones and personal devices, such as tablets and smart watches, along with the evolving technology, has transformed an individual’s way of living. The mobile payment trend has taken over traditional payment method, owing to current cashless transactions done using mobiles as a payment method. This payment method is easy and a hassle-free way to pay money virtually. Increased adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to foster growth in the mobile payment market in the coming years.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31125
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Mobile payment is used in stores and to make remote location payment via messages or mobile apps. Different types of mobile payment mediums, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been developed to provide faster money transactions. The mobile payment industry witnessed an important development when Apple announced the launch of Apple Pay, its new payment feature. This feature enables iPhone 6 and 6 plus customers to make payments at more than 200,000 retail locations in the U.S. In addition, in 2015, Starbucks Corp. launched the Mobile Order & Pay Program across the U.S. to enable customers to preorder and avoid waiting in long queues, thus boosting the market growth. Growth in e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, change in lifestyle, and the need for quick and hassle-free transactions drive the market growth. However, data breaches and security concerns impede this growth. Rise in knowledge, exposure to social media, and high potential in emerging economies are projected to present numerous growth opportunities for mobile payment market in the near future.
The mobile payment market is categorized by mode of transaction, type of mobile payment, application, and geography. By mode of transaction, it comprises short message service (SMS), near-field communication, and wireless application protocol (WAP). Based on the type of mobile payment, it is bifurcated into mobile wallet/bank cards and mobile money. By application, it is sub-segmented into entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. As per the analysis, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest mobile payment market share in 2016, owing to high mobile penetration platform for e-commerce transactions.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31125
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
In-depth analysis of the global mobile payment market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the mobile payment market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.
Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.
Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the mobile payment market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.
The key players profiled in the report are as follows
Orange S.A.
Vodacom Group Limited
MasterCard Incorporated
Bharti Airtel Limited
MTN Group Limited
Safaricom Limited
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited
Millicom International Cellular SA
Mahindra Comviva
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
Mobile Payment Market by Mode of Transaction
Short Message Service (SMS)
Near-field Communication (NFC)
Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)
Mobile Payment Market by Type of Mobile Payment
Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards
Mobile Money
Mobile Payment Market by Application
Entertainment
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Hospitality & Transportation
Others
To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31125
Fire Protection Systems Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
South Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
Request full Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31125
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.com
China Traditional Chinese Medicine Wall Breaking Decoction Pieces Market
Argentina Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR) Market
Argentina Intubation Accessories Marketparticle counter market
leak detection market
product information management market
industrial temperature controller market
pump and dispenser market
industrial centrifuge market
helicopter simulator market
aviation analytics market