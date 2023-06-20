Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Next Big Thing in Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future | SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Lavastorm, ThreatMetrix

“Fraud Detection and Prevention Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The global fraud detection & prevention market size was valued at $13,644 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $40,610 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Fraud detection & prevention solutions are solutions offered by IT vendors against fraud incidents and help to detect or prevent such future occurrences.The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection & prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings. Introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services, and increase in mobile payment drive the growth of the fraud detection & prevention market.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the market are promoting market expansion, factors such as high cost of these solutions may restrict the fraud detection & prevention market growth. The global fraud detection & prevention market is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end user, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution type, it is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. The authentication segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.9% in 2016, owing to high demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real-time operations due to increase in online payment transactions. The services segment is classified based on professional services and managed services.
Managed services is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as they integrate with the company’s intellectual property to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the organization’s exact requirements. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises models. By end user, it is divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises (LE). Industries analyzed in this report include banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI); retail; healthcare; real estate; manufacturing; and others.
The BFSI industry generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for around $3,498 million, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future. This growth is attributed to increase in number & frequency of sophisticated attacks in the banking sector, which has led to the development of analytical solutions to predict and prevent fraud. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest rate of adoption of fraud detection solutions, while LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, predicting a lucrative market growth for fraud detection & prevention solutions, especially in Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
In-depth analysis of the global fraud detection and prevention market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the fraud detection and prevention market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.
Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.
Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the fraud detection and prevention market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies.
Key players
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute Inc.
Fair Isaac Corporation
SAP SE
BAE Systems
ACI Worldwide
NCR Limited
Lavastorm
ThreatMetrix
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Solution Type
Fraud Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Customer Analytics
Social Media Analytics
Bigdata Analytics
Behavioral Analytics
Authentication
Single-Factor Authentication
Multifactor Authentication
By Services
Professional
Managed
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premises
By End User
Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Real Estate
Manufacturing
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
