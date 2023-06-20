Data Monetization Market Transforming Business with Future Market Size A Roadmap to Success | Accenture, SAP SE, Adastra Corporation, Monetize Solutions, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc

“Data Monetization Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Data monetization refers to the monetization of the asset of data to generate high revenue. It is the process of converting the unstructured large volume of enterprise data into valuable insights, and monetizing the data into currency or exchange of service. The ability of data monetization to sort data in a raw format, store it in different structural formats, and subsequently release it for further analytics is driving its demand among numerous industry verticals. In addition, it helps organizations to increase revenue by investing in analytics platform, which helps to obtain valuable insights from the unstructured data.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Continuous rise in the volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data & analytics solutions, and increase in importance to generate new revenue streams from the data volume of organizations drive the growth of the market. However, security and privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increased adoption of data monetization among telecom service providers and upsurge in awareness about the potential benefits of data monetization are projected to offer major opportunity for market expansion.

The global data monetization market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical and region. Depending on industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, e-commerce & retail, telecommunication & IT, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data monetization market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Accenture

SAP SE

Adastra Corporation

Monetize Solutions, Inc.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

ALC

Reltio

Optiva, Inc. (Redknee)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mahindra ComViva

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY END USER

BFSI

E-Commerce & Retail

Telecommunication & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa