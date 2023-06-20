Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Future of Market Size Unlocking New Business Growth Opportunities | Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Future of Market Size Unlocking New Business Growth Opportunities | IBM Cor

“Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The SCADA market is driven mainly by factors such as implementation of SCADA to support high requirements of safety and to reduce distribution & transmission losses. Also, demand for SCADA has increased due to its integration with corporate IT and due to its flexibility with usage of WSN. Further, the deployment of SCADA on private cloud has gained momentum which has boosted the bandwidth requirement and is shifting towards IP based market. SCADA market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. However, some factors that are restraining growth in the market include apprehensions of cyber-attacks, social engineering and physical security of the system.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is an automated real time monitoring tool which can supervise, collect data, analyze and generate reports. SCADA displays the status of the remote machinery(s) and acquires information about the same over coded signal (control system combined with data acquisition system) and are usually used for large distance multiple sites. SCADA being comprehensive, is utilized in various industries such as infrastructure (pipeline, power transmission, etc.), industrial (refining, power generation, etc.), and facility-based environments (airport, ships, etc.). The enormous growth in big data along with analytics has increased the expected efficiency of SCADA to the customers. This will lead to higher profitability for the companies.
The report segments the SCADA market on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as HMI, PLC, RTU, communication system, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as oil & gas, power, chemicals, transportation, and others. Further, the sub-segments under architecture are software, hardware, and services. Lastly, the market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa).
POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
The report gives a broad examination of the present and developing business sector patterns and progression in the global SCADA market
The SCADA market is analyzed for different geographical region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA
In this report region and country wise SCADA industry conditions are analyzed.
The market opportunities are highlighted in this report and provide estimations through quantitative analysis 2014-2020
The report gives out the necessary in-depth information about the drivers, restraints and opportunities
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
IBM Corp
Hitachi LTD
Alstom
Honeywell International
ABB LTD
JFE Engineering Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Emerson Electric Co.
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT
Movilizer
Ignify Inc.
Bosch Rexroth AG
CGM Group
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The SCADA market is segmented on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography.
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY COMPONENTS
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Programmable Logic Unit (PLC)
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Communication
Others
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Electrical Power
Oil & Gas
Water & waste-water
Manufacturing
Transportation
Telecommunication
Chemicals
Food and beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY ARCHITECTURE
Software
Hardware
Services
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
