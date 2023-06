Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Future of Market Size Unlocking New Business Growth Opportunities | Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Future of Market Size Unlocking New Business Growth Opportunities | IBM Cor

“Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

The SCADA market is driven mainly by factors such as implementation of SCADA to support high requirements of safety and to reduce distribution & transmission losses. Also, demand for SCADA has increased due to its integration with corporate IT and due to its flexibility with usage of WSN. Further, the deployment of SCADA on private cloud has gained momentum which has boosted the bandwidth requirement and is shifting towards IP based market. SCADA market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. However, some factors that are restraining growth in the market include apprehensions of cyber-attacks, social engineering and physical security of the system.

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is an automated real time monitoring tool which can supervise, collect data, analyze and generate reports. SCADA displays the status of the remote machinery(s) and acquires information about the same over coded signal (control system combined with data acquisition system) and are usually used for large distance multiple sites. SCADA being comprehensive, is utilized in various industries such as infrastructure (pipeline, power transmission, etc.), industrial (refining, power generation, etc.), and facility-based environments (airport, ships, etc.). The enormous growth in big data along with analytics has increased the expected efficiency of SCADA to the customers. This will lead to higher profitability for the companies.

The report segments the SCADA market on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as HMI, PLC, RTU, communication system, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as oil & gas, power, chemicals, transportation, and others. Further, the sub-segments under architecture are software, hardware, and services. Lastly, the market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report gives a broad examination of the present and developing business sector patterns and progression in the global SCADA market

The SCADA market is analyzed for different geographical region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA

In this report region and country wise SCADA industry conditions are analyzed.

The market opportunities are highlighted in this report and provide estimations through quantitative analysis 2014-2020

The report gives out the necessary in-depth information about the drivers, restraints and opportunities

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

IBM Corp

Hitachi LTD

Alstom

Honeywell International

ABB LTD

JFE Engineering Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT

Movilizer

Ignify Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

CGM Group

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The SCADA market is segmented on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography.

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Unit (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Communication

Others

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Electrical Power

Oil & Gas

Water & waste-water

Manufacturing

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY ARCHITECTURE

Software

Hardware

Services

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East