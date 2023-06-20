Connected Logistics Market Innovative Strategies for Harnessing Future Market Size Growth | Technologies, GT Nexus, IBM, Cisco System, Inc., Eurotech S.P.A., AT&T Inc

“Connected Logistics Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31130

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Connected Logistics market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31130

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

SAP

ThingWorx

SecureRF

Oracle

Zebra

Technologies

GT Nexus

IBM

Cisco System, Inc.

Eurotech S.P.A.

AT&T Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Devices

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31130

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors: