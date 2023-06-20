Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Leveraging the Future of Market Size Best Practices and Success Stories | CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Actifio Inc

“Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Cloud or online backup is a process involving backing up of electronic data by sending a copy of the data over the proprietary or public network to a remote network server. The server is usually hosted by a third party service provider which charges the customer fees based on backup file, bandwidth, number of users and capacity. Cloud backup and recovery software securely copy the files to many servers. It is also encrypted so that no user can view them and protect the data from viruses and hackers. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, security, storage, virtualization, fast and easy access to backed up files.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Increasing focus on reducing IT expenditure drives the global cloud backup & recovery software market. Moreover, rising demand for cloud based services across several industry verticals and growing backup requirements of enterprises drives the growth of the global cloud backup & recovery software market. However, latency in data retrieval and interruptions as well as storage management and securing backups are expected to impede the market growth. Increasing adoption of these solutions among SME’s and emergence of new trends such as Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), IoT in the market is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

The global cloud backup & recovery market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical and region. Deployment model covered in this study include private, public and hybrid. Based on user type, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom & it, retail, manufacturing and others. Based on the regional study, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud backup & recovery software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Actifio Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

Private

Public

Hybrid

BY USER TYPE

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa