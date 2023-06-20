Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market Quantitative vs. Qualitative Research Choosing the Right Approach | Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo

“Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) offers an intelligent and comfortable driving experience. This system consists of sensors that are applicable in adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system, park assist, blind spot detection system, adaptive front lighting system, and others. Emphasis on consumer safety, impending need for comfort, and increase in government regulations that ensure safety drive the market growth. However, complexity & difficulty in testing systems, pricing pressure, and inflation impede the suggested growth. Implementation of ADAS in low-cost cars and increased electronic content and electronic integration are the prevalent trends in this industry.

The advance driver assistance systems market is segmented based on component type and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into system type and sensor type. The system type further is divided into tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness monitor system, intelligent parking assist system, adaptive cruise control system, blind spot object detection system, lane departure warning system, adaptive front-lighting system, and others (night vision system and driver monitoring system); while the sensor type includes image sensor, LiDAR sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, RADAR, and LASER. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global advance driver assistance systems market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Magna International Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Denso Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT TYPE

System Type

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Drowsiness Monitor System

Intelligent Parking Assist System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Front-lighting System

Others (Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System)

Sensor Type

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

RADAR

LASER

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa