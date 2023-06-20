Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size Predicted To Reach Total Valuation Of US$ 62 Billion By 2031

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on industry.”

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Automotive Wiring Harness Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Key Players[BorgWarner Inc., THB Group, Yazaki Corporation, Nexans, Aptiv PLC, Jiangsu Kyungshin Electronic Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co., BorgWarner Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Leoni Ag, Qingdao Sanyun Group, PKC Group, Yura Corporation, Lear Corporation

Automotive Wiring Harness Market to Reach US$ 62 Billion by 2028

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Component

Based on components, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into connectors, wires, terminals, and others. Among these, the wires segment accounts for the largest market share. Wiring harnesses are complex wire structures that require long lengths of wires, which result in the growth of this segment. Usually, ring terminals and spade terminals are used in the automotive wiring harness. On the other hand, connectors also take up a substantial amount of the market share since they serve as a crucial component in interconnecting the wires to relay the electronic signal.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Material Type

Based on material types, the automotive wiring harness market is grouped into metallic, and optical fiber segments. The metallic segment holds the largest market share. This segment is further classified into copper, aluminum, and other materials. Copper and aluminum are some of the most commonly used materials for wiring harnesses due to their higher conductivity and flexibility. Additionally, copper also eliminates corrosion risks. Consequently, most OEMs such as Sumitomo and 3M prefer this material type, which drives its market growth.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Transmission Type

Based on transmission types, the global automotive wiring harness market is grouped into data transmission and electrical wiring segments. The electric wiring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The primary purpose of installing wiring harnesses in vehicles is to run electric power throughout the system, which drives the segments growth. However, the data transmission segment is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing installation of sensors and IoT devices in cars and other vehicles.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the automotive wiring harness market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the automotive wiring harness market in 2021. As automobile production expands in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India, the automobile wiring harness market has tremendous potential in the Asia Pacific. South Korea is also anticipated to emerge as a potential market due to the presence of leading automobile manufacturers, such as Hyundai and Kia. On the other hand, North America also holds a substantial share in the market due to the high concentration of automobile OEMs, such as Ford, GMC, Tesla, etc.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic negatively halted the growth of the automotive wiring harness market. As the governments of various countries imposed a lockdown, the manufacturers and OEMs had to immediately pause their operations to prevent the COVID-19 spread. This resulted in a sharp decline in the demand for wiring harnesses in the automobile industry. In addition, wiring harness manufacturers are facing a shortage of components to upgrade their wiring harnesses. Because of limited stocks and production they are finding it difficult to cope with expanding automobile production, which is creating a huge demand and supply gap, thereby, inhibiting the market’s growth.

Market Segment:

By Category(General Wires, Heat-Resistant Wires, Shielded Wires, Tubed Wires)

By Application(Engine Harness, Chassis Harness, Body & Lighting Harness, HVAC Harness, Dashboard/Cabin Harness, Battery Harness, Seat Harness, Sunroof Harness, Door Harness)

By Component(Connectors, Wires, Terminals, Others)

By Material Type(Metallic, Optical Fiber)

By Transmission Type(Data Transmission, Electrical Wiring)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The global automotive wiring harness market is highly competitive and concentrated due to the presence of several multinational industry players. Along with launching new products of higher quality and standards, the market players are focusing on expanding their production capacities and business operations in geographies to penetrate untapped markets. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Threat of New Entrants:

If the threat of new entrants is high, it indicates that buyers have more options and can easily switch suppliers, increasing their bargaining power.

Industry details: An industry with low entry barriers and minimal regulatory restrictions may attract new entrants, which can give buyers more choices and negotiating power.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

If suppliers have strong bargaining power, they can dictate terms and prices, reducing buyer power.

Industry details: Industries with few suppliers, unique resources or expertise, or limited alternative suppliers may give suppliers more power, affecting buyers’ ability to negotiate favorable terms.

Bargaining Power of Buyers:

If buyers have strong bargaining power, they can demand lower prices, better quality, or additional services from suppliers.

Industry details: Industries with many buyers, low switching costs, or readily available alternatives can enhance buyer power and their ability to negotiate favorable deals.

Threat of Substitute Products or Services:

If there are many substitute products or services available, buyers can easily switch, giving them more power.

Industry details: Industries with numerous substitutes or evolving technologies that provide alternative solutions can give buyers the upper hand in negotiations.

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry:

High competition among existing industry players can give buyers more options and bargaining power.

Industry details: Industries with many competitors, slow industry growth, or low differentiation between products/services may result in intense rivalry, benefiting buyers.

